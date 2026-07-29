Help a Mother Keep Her Children Safe

Hello, my name is Mattie Lofton, and I am a mother fighting to keep my children safe, stable, and together during one of the hardest moments of our lives.

I am currently facing eviction and possible homelessness while caring for my two boys, including one child diagnosed with Level 3 autism/ADHD who requires additional care, support, and stability. Recently, I lost my job due to attendance issues connected to caring for my child and trying to balance everything on my own as a single mother.

I have since secured new employment and am actively working to rebuild, but the delay in income has placed my family in an emergency situation. Right now, I am trying to prevent us from losing our home while continuing to provide for my children emotionally, physically, and financially.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always tried to handle everything on my own, but at this moment I truly need support from anyone willing to help us get through this difficult season. Donations will go directly toward: • Rent and eviction prevention • Utilities and household expenses • Transportation and necessities for my children • Stability while transitioning back into work

Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign, praying for us, or connecting us to resources would mean more than words can explain.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us hold on to hope during this difficult time. Every prayer, share, and donation truly matters.

With gratitude,

Mattie Lofton Atlanta, Georgia



