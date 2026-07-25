Help a mother keep a home for her children

During a recent separation from my husband, I'm a mother of 6, I'm desperately trying to keep a roof over my children's heads and utilities on until my paychecks start coming in. At the time I was in business with a partner but wasn't receiving paychecks yet and was solely relying on my husband. They had a situation occur and now I'm living alone with 5 of my children. Immediately after my partner had completely turned on me to the point of me reaching out to a lawyer, and legally can't disclose what is going on. I found a job and will be working no less than 40 hours a week but I'm waiting for them to give me my start date. I need help with basic utilities and paying this months rent. School is starting and I've had a lot of help getting what my kids need but there's still a few thing. I've never not been able to support them and I dont want to lose them. There's really no one to take in a mom and 5 children. I would really appreciate the help.

$1150 Rent

$550 lights

$75 water

Groceries

$100 Insurance to be able to get back and forth to work.

Back to school items.





I can send personal receipt to everything if anyone needs it.

For legal and harassment reasons I can't release names or pictures publicly at this time. If you reach out I can respond to a certain degree.