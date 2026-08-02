Help a Mother begin her journey to Recovery

Theressa is reaching out with hope and humility to ask for support for her loved one—a devoted mother who has bravely decided to seek treatment for alcohol addiction at Recovery Centers of America. This courageous step is the beginning of a journey toward healing, but the cost of the rehabilitation program and transportation is more than she can afford. While her mother focuses on recovery, Theressa is caring for her children, ensuring they have a safe, stable, and loving home during this challenging time. This has created a significant financial burden for their family, making it difficult to cover essential expenses.





Recovery is not just about one person; it touches the lives of everyone in the family. By helping this mother receive the treatment she needs, you are also giving her children the chance to grow up with a healthy, sober parent. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward covering the rehabilitation program costs, transportation to and from treatment, and essential expenses that support her recovery and her children's well-being.



