Help a Mother and Her Autistic Son Stay Safe and F

My name is Juanita, and I am asking for help because my son and I are facing a housing crisis.

I am a mother doing everything I can to protect my son. My son has Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder and is nonverbal. He needs a safe, quiet, and stable place to live because changes and stress can be very difficult for him.

I am also living with HIV, and I continue to fight every day to take care of my health and my son. We have been experiencing homelessness and have been trying every possible resource for help. I have applied for emergency assistance and reached out to different programs, but right now we are still without a stable home.

We have been staying in a hotel temporarily, but our funds have run out and we are at risk of having nowhere safe to go. Going back to living in our car would be extremely hard for my son because of his special needs.

I am asking for help with emergency shelter, hotel costs, food, transportation, and getting into a safe home. Any amount of support, or even sharing our story, could make a huge difference for us.

Thank you for taking the time to hear our story. Your kindness and support mean more than words can express.