Help a mother and daughter with a vehicle 🙏🏼

It’s been a rough year, losing work and then me and my daughter had no place to go because we left a pretty rough situation and shortly after we lost our vehicle and have had no way to get to places and get the things we need or get her to her appointments and myself back to work, we had a place to stay a family friend offered us to stay there and we did for a short while but it was as bad as the situation we left the first time so we had to find a new place and luckily we did, otherwise we’d be in the streets. I’m unable to work or anything and get to where we need to go due to not have a vehicle and no one I know has a liable transportation that can help, but if we had a vehicle I’d be able to return to work and get back on our feet, it’s been a rough journey for us I have a 6 year old daughter and I’ve just been trying to do everything I can to keep her safe and keep a roof over her head, so if anyone can help, any little thing would help and would be greatly appreciated. 🙏🏼🙏🏼