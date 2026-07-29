Help a mother and 2yr old son finally find a home

Hey everyone my name is Olivia and my sons name is Jayco he's two years old I'm 30 I currently live in a homeless facility while I try to build a life for me and my son from the ground up it's been a whole year and I just got a job that pays a little of nothing because I can't afford to barley take care of myself I've had to find a temporary care provider for my son until I'm stable and have a solid home for me and jayco being a single mother with any help has been hard for me jayco father passed away a month before I had him ever sense then I've been doing everything I can on my own. This year has been a very tough one I've over came so many struggles and finally see a light at the end of the tunnel and I pray my son will be with me at the end I'm currently working as hard as I can but because of my past it's been very hard to find a good paying job and hard to find people to rent to me just because I've made the necessary changes for the better my past still defines me so much in the real world which hurts me everyday but if there's a will there away and all I can do is pray with all my might God will make away thank you so much for reading

-olivia