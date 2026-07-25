Help a momma get a reliable vehicle 🚗

Hello, my name is Rebekah

I am a single mother of two kids, a girl and a boy. 2026 has been a very rough year for my family and I. I recently had to part ways with my truck that I had due to the constant mechanical issues I had and the amount of gas I was using. It just wasn’t realistic for my circumstances. I’m making this fundraiser because I was supposed to have help in addition to the $2000. I have for another vehicle, but due to circumstances that I do not feel comfortable sharing it did not work out. I am currently without a vehicle which hinders a lot of aspects in my life. I’m trying to get an additional $2000 to help buy a used vehicle that’s reliable for my kids and I. This vehicle is more than just a vehicle to me and my family. I struggle with mental health problems that hinder my ability to work a full-time job currently but also raising two children by myself this vehicle will give me opportunity and a leg up. I will use it for various small jobs such as DoorDash or spark delivery along with this my counseling and psychiatrist appointments and my daughter’s counseling appointments and soon my son’s counseling appointments. So if you feel it in your heart to donate share like and pray, it would mean the world to us. I just need a stable leg up. A fighting chance.

thank you for your time and god bless ❤️🤞🏼