Help a Mom Through Breast Cancer

Andrea is a devoted mother currently facing one of the hardest battles of her life: breast cancer.

Tomorrow, she will undergo a mastectomy while also trying to care for her children, manage her household, and navigate the overwhelming financial strain that comes with cancer treatment and recovery.

As a full-time caregiver to her children, including children with special needs, Andrea has spent years putting everyone else first. Now, with medical leave delays and mounting bills during treatment, her family needs support to help them get through this incredibly difficult season.

Funds raised will help provide stability for the kids while Andrea focuses on healing and continuing treatment. Donations will go toward:

Mortgage and household expenses Utilities and groceries Transportation and medical-related costs Recovery support after surgery Daily care and needs for the children

Anyone who knows Andrea knows she is fiercely independent and not someone who asks for help easily. But cancer does not pause real life responsibilities, especially for a mother trying to keep everything afloat for her family.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is deeply appreciated and helps more than you know.

Thank you for supporting Andrea and her children during this fight.



