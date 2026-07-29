Help a Mom Support Her Family Through Education

Hi all! My name is Anna and I am a mom of a beautiful young man, inside and out. I unfortunately have hit my breaking point of financial freedom and I need help with obtaining a career to provide for my family. I work at a lovely cabin resort, however, i am struggling to provide past basic necessities and I want to give my family and myself a life I can be proud of. That is why i am asking for help to further my education in something I not only love doing, but have a natural talent for; to become a licensed nail technician! Since I was young I’ve experimented with my nails starting with blades of grass in the school yard, to perfecting acrylic and poly gel applications as an adult. The only thing stopping me.. help making that dream come true. So if you could donate it would mean the world to this small town mom. Thank you for reading. I genuinely appreciate it.