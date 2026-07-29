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Help a mom startup a convenience store business

GoalR 100,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byGugu Ngwenya

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gugulethu Ngwenya

Help a mom startup a convenience store business

My name is Gugu, and I am building a small community spaza shop called Akhani Holdings in my local area in South Africa.

This is not just a business idea — it is a step toward creating stability, independence, and a reliable source of income for my family, while also serving the community with affordable daily essentials.

In many township areas, small local shops are the backbone of daily life. I want to build a clean, safe, and properly stocked spaza shop where people can easily access food, drinks, and household necessities without traveling far.

Why I Need Your Support

I am currently starting from an unused garage space, which I want to transform into a proper small business. To make this possible, I need help with essential setup costs and initial stock.

Your support will help me buy:

Security & Setup

Garage door

Security gate

Shelving for product display

Equipment

2 fridges for cold drinks and perishables

Initial Stock

Bread, maize meal, rice, sugar

Snacks and sweets

Cold drinks and bottled water

Basic household essentials (soap, candles, toilet paper, etc.)

My Goal

My fundraising target is between 3500usd to 5000usd, depending on how much support I receive. Every donation will directly go into building and stocking the shop.

Even if I don’t reach the full amount, all funds will still be used transparently to start the business step by step.

Why This Matters

This shop is more than income — it is about:

Creating a sustainable future for my family

Offering convenience and basic goods to the community

Building something stable and long-term

Starting a small local business that can grow over time

I believe small businesses are powerful, especially in township communities where they provide both service and opportunity.

How You Can Help

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution brings me one step closer to opening the doors.

If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would already mean a lot and help me reach more people.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means more than just money — it is part of building a future where small local businesses can thrive and serve their communities with pride.

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