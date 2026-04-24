Help a Mom & Son Rebuild After a Violent Assault

In a dire situation, I find myself without income, struggling to provide for my 13-year-old son and our pets. Our fundamental needs, including access to electricity, water, propane, and phone and internet services, are under threat. These services are crucial for maintaining our health and attending virtual medical and therapy appointments. Recently, my son was subjected to a violent assault by a family member, which was instigated over a stolen pair of Crocs. The perpetrator has been charged with felony counts, and I am left to deal with the aftermath, including filing for a protective order and navigating the complexities of Child Protective Services. At this critical juncture, I am in urgent need of support, guidance, and resources to help me and my son overcome this traumatic experience. Any form of assistance would be deeply valued and appreciated. TIA 🫶