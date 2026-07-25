Help a Mom relocate

Hello, I am mom to three autistic children .I live in the international district in my city in mobile home park . My children are very verbal among themselves when they are playing when each other. My neighbors dont like my children or me so I get cops called on me daily about kids being loud and im abusive towards them I have cops and child protective service at my house daily because the neighbors make up lies . Trying to get me arrested and my kids taking away We cant live in peace I cant silence them. im a good mom who just needs help relocating to another location for me and my kids . My neighbors discriminate against me because im not fluent in Spanish. And don't do drugs like them. I dont have money to move to another location so me and my kids can live in. Peace. And help is appreciated