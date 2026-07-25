Support A Single Mom With A Vehicle And Relocation

As mothers we all know the difficulties at times we face doing our best to provide for our children. It takes a village, and sometimes we have to be each others village. I need your help to purchase a vehicle and take this leap of faith to relocate me and my children to better. I was a hard working mom, always helping everyone else. I got laid off unexpectedly at my job of 9 years. I lost my home, vehicle, and everything I had. I wasn’t allowed to bring my things to my family member house so I put them in storage and we lost all that we had. I literally mean we have nothing but a few pair of clothes and one pair of slides and shoes for our feet. I didn’t understand because my heart is so giving, but God was only using me for a testimony to help so many others. I was turned away and couldn’t stay with family. They mocked me and laughed at me although I had been the one that helped pay so many of their bills and keep them afloat. After crying and begging one family member my cousin finally allowed us to stay just to mistreat us, and some days we’ve even had to sleep outside in her broke down vehicle when she decides to have company. I can’t tell anyone who to bring to their house, but I do not like strangers around my children, but we have no where else to go.









I have no way to get anywhere and she refuses to give me a ride to a job so I can get back on my feet. I have no money, vehicle, nothing. I don’t say this to brag or boast because God knows my heart and giving and helping others is something I’ve always done. But I have helped her with her bills many times before losing my job, and it’s hurtful to watch your own family try to keep you down, but God is about to reverse this in Jesus name. I’m not sure if you all have ever had jealous family members, but that’s my story. Although I had helped them, they didn’t just want the help, they wanted everything I had and worked so hard for. We don’t live near anyhthing, and I’ve been stuck here crying out to God for help. God told to me to redo this and He’s taking control this time. Depression has been my portion for nearly 2 years. but not anymore, I am determined to live again and restart my life. I’m so use to helping everyone else, it wasn’t easy asking for help. I realize through God that I really do deserve it. I never thought I did because no one ever showed up for me, I was always showing up for everyone. I have God, my faith, I ask for you alls support. Coming from a past of broken family, dram, absent dad, mom was never emotionally available, very negative and abusive, I carried so much silent pain for a long time. As I got grown, it never got better and I’ve tried so hard to keep them in my life although they don’t care anything for me or my children. I’m ready to allow God to set me on my own journey filled with His love, peace and joy. Sometimes we have to disconnect and love from a distance. Their goal is to see me broken and make sure I never get back up, but God is doing a néw thing for me and my children. I also want to find a loving Church home for us













I’ve stood strong many years for my entire family and others. I found myself giving even when I had to go without. The sacrifices I’ve made to help everyone else, was not reciprocated. It’s been years of putting everyone else before me, keeping quiet while helping them, being talked about, lied on and mistreated. The mental roller coaster I’ve experienced was meant to be a testimony by God. I lost myself and everything I had, I almost lost my mind but God. I wanted to put my goal at 5,000 because I don’t like asking for help, but God said no. He told me to put it at $50,000 and He’s sending the help I need. I’m trusting and believing God on this new journey in life. Lately I’ve been back and forth to ER by ambulance because I didn’t know what was going on with me. I found out it was just so much stress I was under. The sad part is I didn’t have a ride to a doctors appointment, so I had to keep calling the ambulance because she wouldn’t take me to any doctors appointment so I had to keep visiting the ER. I’m a road to better health and God is building me back stronger as I let go and let God. Relocating would truly change our lives for the better, and help me mentally, and also have the opportunities available for my children and I. I also want to encourage anyone else who’s going through a storm right now. Keep believing and trusting God. Know that God will never leave nor forsake us, and He’s an on time God. It wasn’t always easy keeping my faith through this. I never had anyone to encourage me, but sometimes we have to encourage ourselves to keep going. Read Psalms 23 and 91 daily. God hasn’t left you or me, He’s still the same God yesterday and today. No matter what it looks like, your reigning season is coming. We may have to go through trials and tribulations, but this too shall pass. There’s nothing to big for God. I literally wanted to give up, but God has a purpose for my life and yours. So even when it gets hard, talk to God because He listens. Even now I have to cry out to God, but don’t let the storm defeat you. He said if we suffer with Him, we’ll reign with Him. I love you all in Jesus. Name. Thank you all in advance, God bless you for your support and I ask God to return it 100 fold for the ones who are a blessing to me as well. Amen



























