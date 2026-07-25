Help a Mom Launch Her Dream Hot Dog Cart

Hi friends, family, and kind strangers,I’m a proud Tacoma mom of 3 kids who are now spreading their wings and moving out, leaving me with a full heart, an empty nest, and a burning desire to keep working for my money instead of slowing down. At 50, I’m not ready for the rocking chair; I’m ready for the grill! Life has thrown some serious curveballs my way. A tough self defense situation years ago left me with a criminal record alongside ongoing harassment and doxxing. On top of that, I manage a disability that makes traditional “9-to-5” jobs nearly impossible. I’ve refused to go on disability cuz I want to work for my money, not depend on the government, build something of my own, and show my kids that resilience tastes better with mustard.That’s why I’m launching a classy little dog cart serving up quality, nostalgic favorites with a smile. Think perfectly steamed sausags, fresh toppings, and friendly service from someone who truly appreciates every customer. It’s low-overhead, flexible around my health needs, and perfect for Tacoma’s streets and events and beyond. This isn’t just a business; it’s my chance to turn obstacles into opportunity and stay independent on my own terms. Startup costs for permits, the cart, equipment, initial supplies, insurance, and compliance here in Pierce County add up quickly (we’re talking several thousand dollars just to get rolling legally and safely). Every dollar raised goes directly toward getting me licensed, equipped, and out serving smiles... and yes, the occasional perfectly charred dog.

If you’ve ever cheered for the underdog (pun intended), or you just love supporting local moms who refuse to quit, your gift, big or small, would mean the world. You can even get free dogs if you play your cards right! Share the link if you can’t contribute right now. I can’t wait to serve you and your friends and neighbors soon!





**UPDATE**: THE EAGLE HAS LANDED! I REPEAT, THE EAGLE HAS LANDED!!

WE HAVE OUR CART!!! LET'S GOO00!!!





She's home, beautiful and progress is moving right along!! I need a year up front for a commissary kitchen in other to get 1 last permit and we're slinging dogs (legally) baby!!





With gratitude and a side of sauerkraut,

Rageddy Anne aka Jimi Tran





(I prefer not to doxx my government name until my little is of age for safety reasons)

😁🫡 🤘



