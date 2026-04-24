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Help a Mom Helping Her Mom

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLindsay Welsh

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindsay Welsh

Help a Mom Helping Her Mom

I never thought I would be writing something like this.


Asking strangers for help is incredibly difficult. As I helped others in the past, it never dawned on me how hard it was for them to ask for the help. My family and I have always worked hard, paid our bills, and handled any problems ourselves. But right now, we are in a situation where I dont know how we are going to make it through the next few months without help.


My husband and I have taken care of my disabled parents for the past 10 years. My father passed away a couple years ago and we have continued taking care of my mother. She has recently had a serious medical crisis. We thought we were diligent and she was receiving superb medical care but that quickly turned into a frightening situation that resulted in private ambluance fees, out of town specialty hospitals, serious and potentially permanent complications, and a large financial burden on our family.


At the same time, I am a mom to a 7 year old little girl who is the light of my life. This is where my fear sets in. Choosing between caring for the woman who gave me life and took care of me my whole life and the amazing, innocent girl I gave birth to.


I have to keep a roof over her head and food in her belly. The expenses surrounding my mom's care have put us in a financial hole that we were not prepared for and I am honestly scared. My husband was laid off 2 years ago and it took him a year to find a job. During that time, we got behind on bills for the first time in our lives and our credit is not back to a stable place where loans are feasible.


I'm not asking someone to solve our lives or support us indefinitely. I am asking for help getting our family through a very difficult period while we get back on stable ground.


Our initial goal is $10,000. That money would help us catch up and stay current on our mortgage, buy groceries, keep the utilities on, pay for gas and transportation, and help with the expenses surrounding my mom's care.


If you are able to donate, even a small amount would mean more to our family than I can put into words. And if you can't donate, sharing this fundaraiser would help us tremendously.


I've spent a lot of time debating whether I should even ask for help. I am embarrassed, but I am trying to put that aside and do what I need to do for my family.


I just need a little breathing room. I need to know my daughter will have a home and food and my mother will continue to get the care she desperately needs.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

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