Help a mom get on her feet.

I’m a 40-year-old single mother who’s never had a thing for herself, I have always put everyone above me. I am a victim of domestic violence from more than one occasion, I was born fighting into this world and suffered from molestation at the hands of my father. I’ve spent the majority of the last year away from my child unfortunately, After almost losing my life by the hands of my ex in may of 2025, I was unhoused. I just need some help to get on my feet. I have been living in a shared apartment with another fellow victim who has turned to be toxic towards me. I recently bought a car that needs some physical work before I can actually use it. That is the last step that will take me over the hill of the next stage of my life and being able to do for myself. I have a job, I work hard. I can’t even feed myself. Any a little bit helps. Anything that gets me closer to seeing my son. This has been the hardest year of my life. I could use some hope.