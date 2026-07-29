Help a Mom get a car

As a single mom, every day is a struggle to balance work, bills, and being there for my children. Recently, our only vehicle broke down beyond repair, and it has completely turned our lives upside down. Without reliable transportation, getting to work, taking my kids to school, doctor appointments, and even grocery shopping has become incredibly difficult.





I work hard every day to provide for my family, but replacing a car is something I simply cannot afford on my own right now. Public transportation and depending on rides from others have made it hard to keep up with daily responsibilities, and I’m doing everything I can to stay strong for my children.





I’m asking for help raising funds toward a dependable used vehicle that will allow me to continue working and caring for my family safely. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward transportation costs and helping us regain stability.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and thank you for any support, prayers, or encouragement during this difficult time.



