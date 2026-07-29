Help a Mom and Son Find Stability Again

Hi everyone… my name is Danielle, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.





I’m a mother doing everything I can to protect my son while we struggle through homelessness and financial hardship. Every day has become a fight to survive — trying to find food, shelter, transportation, and somewhere safe for my child to rest.





As a mother, nothing hurts more than watching your child sleep while you silently worry about how you’re going to make it through the next day. I’ve cried behind closed doors, stayed strong when I felt broken, and kept pushing because my son depends on me.





I’m currently trying to rebuild our lives by searching for stability, housing, childcare, and work opportunities so we can finally have a safe place to call home again. But right now, we truly need help.





The funds raised will go toward:

• Emergency housing and shelter

• Food and groceries

• Transportation

• Clothing and hygiene essentials

• Childcare and daily needs

• Saving for stable housing





Even the smallest donation could make a huge difference for us. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing our story or saying a prayer for our little family.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for showing kindness during one of the hardest moments of our lives. ❤️



