Help A. Mohammed Kromah Complete His International





My name is A. Mohammed Kromah, a student from Liberia who has been given a Partial Scholarship to study at Universitas Muhammadiyah Kendari in Indonesia for the 2026 academic program.





This opportunity covers my tuition, dormitory accommodation, health insurance, and language training (BIPA program). However, I am responsible for essential travel and settlement costs, including my flight ticket, visa, and residence permit.





I am raising approximately $1,400 USD to cover these expenses:





$1,000 for airfare to Indonesia

$400 for visa processing and residence permit





This journey is very important to my future. Studying abroad will allow me to gain international education, build professional skills, and eventually contribute positively to my community in Liberia. Your support will directly help me take this next step toward achieving my academic and career goals.





Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in helping me reach Indonesia and begin my studies. I sincerely appreciate your support, prayers, and encouragement.