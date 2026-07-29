Help A Military Spouse Avoid Homelessness

I Never Thought I'd Have to Ask for Help





Without help, I'm at risk of losing my housing while I keep searching for work.





Early in my unemployment, I was rushed to the hospital with chest pain. The doctors told me it wasn't a heart attack — it was stress. After more than two years of fighting to survive unemployment, financial hardship, and constant uncertainty, my body finally reached its limit.





What scares me even more is what comes next. I'm running out of time.





I Have Done Everything I Know to Do





I'm a military spouse who has spent more than two years rebuilding my life. When I lost my job, I believed I'd find another one quickly. Instead, I've found myself trapped in one of the worst job markets in decades.

I treated finding work like a full-time job:

Submitted more than 10,000 applications Rebuilt my resume countless times Earned new certifications and expanded my skills Rebuilt my portfolio Reached out to recruiters, hiring managers, founders — anyone willing to listen

I have done everything I know to do. I simply haven't been given the opportunity.









Why It's Been So Hard





I live in a small rural community and have a disability, so local jobs are extremely limited. Remote work is my best shot, but those opportunities have become incredibly competitive. Military life and frequent moves have also made it hard to build the stable career I've worked so hard for.

I know I can work again. I just need someone to give me a chance.





The Cost of Not Giving Up





While I kept searching, the bills never stopped: rent, utilities, groceries, gas, insurance, internet.

When my savings ran out, my credit cards became my only means of survival. Today, I carry debt because I refused to give up on finding work.





What Your Support Makes Possible





I'm not asking for charity because I don't want to work. I'm asking because I do.

I don't want donations to become my future — I want the chance to earn my own paycheck again.

Your support helps cover the essentials that let me keep searching:

Housing Food Utilities Transportation Internet Equipment needed for remote work

Every donation — $10, $25, $100, or simply sharing this page — gives me something I desperately need: more time. Time to keep applying. Time to keep interviewing. Time to keep believing my next opportunity is still out there.





Thank You





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done. But after more than two years fighting this battle alone, I can't do it alone anymore.

If you're able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can't, sharing my story could help it reach someone who can — or someone who knows of an opportunity that could change my life.

Thank you for believing in me when I need it most.



