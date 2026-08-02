Help a Marine in Need After Data Breach

Hi I'm Julian. I'm a Marine, researcher, and part time analyst and anthropologist who gets by day to day in NYC. I have recently become a victim of fraud due to desperately trying to find another apartment after my old roommate left quickly without a notice.





The prospective landlord contacted me from the Roomies app asking if I would like to move in. Initially the process went smooth until he asked for my financial records, which I provided copies of my W2 and 403B. He demanded passwords for them as part of the background check. It was stupid of me to give them, but I had to leave my old place in fear of being homeless.





After that I kept asking about my apartment application and updates, but instead the landlord asked me about my current debt and claimed he would pay it off, but used my financial information instead to data breach me and lead me on by continuing taking money from me. I paid August and September rent despite still not being in. He also leaked my cards on file from the application in which I have randomly received texts and notifications of people using my account information and stealing my savings.





On August 5th, one of his friends anonymously texted me with screenshots of our chats stating the 'landlord' was scamming me as I also found out that day he tried to withdraw my 403B retirement savings saying I have to convert the money to apple pay so he can send me crypto. I have filed a police report and contacted the NY Attorney General over the fraud and kept all receipts of transactions and want to prosecute to the fullest extent.





The funds will be used for legal fees and also to help me get back on my feet and look for a room share as my investment accounts have been locked due to the fraud and I have lost over $40,000. I only ask for 1/4th of that and will work off any debt from donations anyone sends me. As a Marine struggling with depression I will keep my word not to fraud others like I have been.





To show I am real, you can Google my name, Julian McBride, and see my publications and Youtube talks I have conducted.





Proof of ongoing case:

My FBI case number is: a2b927b3914340ba879722afe123637a

FTC Case number: 205107448