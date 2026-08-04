Help a Marine Finish His Philosophy Degree

Howdy! My name is Eric Palomar, and I'm a U.S. Marine Corps veteran currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy at Liberty University. I have just 10 months left until graduation, and I'm asking for help covering basic living expenses while I finish this chapter of my education.

Your support will go toward necessities like rent, groceries for my wife and me, utilities, and other essential monthly bills. My G.I. Bill has reached its funding limit before I can complete my degree, so I'm turning to my Christian brothers and sisters for help as I finish what I started.

I'm an Evangelical Christian who has walked with Jesus for the past 13 years. I came to faith while serving in the Marine Corps at the age of 21. Christ rescued me from alcoholism, suicidal despair, and chronic depression, and He gave my life a new direction and purpose.

That purpose is to dedicate my life to the classical liberal arts. After completing my B.A. at Liberty University, I plan to pursue a Master of Arts in Classical Education at Hillsdale College. My long-term goal is to earn a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Liberal Arts so I can teach at the college level, mentor students, and help preserve the rich intellectual tradition of the classical Christian worldview.

I've always believed in supporting the work of others. Over the years, I've been blessed to give tens of thousands of dollars to ministries and organizations such as Reasonable Faith, Inspiring Philosophy, Life Outreach, Voice of the Martyrs, Ratio Christi, Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ), Capturing Christianity, YWAM missionaries in Thailand, and I've also helped individuals with medical expenses and other personal needs. Now, for the first time in my life, I'm the one asking for help.

With my essential bills covered, I'll be able to leave my current job and devote myself full-time to completing my degree, conducting research, and preparing for graduate school. I'm also pursuing acting on the side as another creative outlet.

Whether you choose to give, pray, or simply share this campaign, I'm deeply grateful for your support. Thank you for investing in my education, my family, and the work I hope to do for Christ and the next generation of students.

God bless you.