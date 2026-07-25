Help a mama get a good used vehicle

I am hoping to raise enough funds to get a single mom (my friend) a good and reliable used vehicle. The vehicle she has now is on it's last leg, to say the least. IE, the a/c doesn't work, and the windows won't roll down. It also has a lot of mechanical issues. She has five children and really needs something reliable and obviously kind of roomy. She works full-time, but is already having trouble making ends meet. She had planned to buy a better one when she got her taxes, but some other very important and expensive things came up.

I know money is tight for most people, myself included, but any amount will help her be able to get back and forth to work and also make it safer for her children. Thank you, everyone, for contributing what you can. Also, please share so this can reach as many people as possible.