Help a Loving Father Fight Stage 4 Prostate Cancer





This fundraising campaign is for my beloved father, a kind, loving, and devoted man who has always been there for his family. Throughout all these years, he never failed us and never hesitated to provide everything he could for his children. He dedicated his life to giving us a better future and has always been our strength and support.





Unfortunately, without any warning signs or previous symptoms, his health suddenly declined. After medical examinations, he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.





My father is currently undergoing chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and hormone injections as part of his treatment. These treatments are necessary, but their costs are extremely high and have become beyond what our family can afford.





My father is retired, and his only source of income is his pension, which is barely enough to cover daily living expenses, monthly bills, and his daughters’ education costs. With the ongoing treatment, we now also have additional expenses, including medication, medical tests, hospital visits, and transportation costs.





We are doing everything we can to help him continue his treatment. The man who never abandoned us when we needed him most deserves to have us by his side today. We cannot give up on him, just as he never gave up on us.





We are humbly asking for your support. Any contribution, no matter how small, can help us cover his medical expenses and give him a better chance to continue his fight against this disease.





Please also consider sharing this campaign with others. You never know — the help you offer today may one day come back to you when you or someone you love needs it most.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God reward you and protect your loved ones.