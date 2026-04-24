Help a Loved One Get Back on Their Feet

I’m creating this fundraiser for someone close to me who is going through a very difficult transition and currently does not have stable housing or the resources needed to move forward.

They are trying to rebuild stability, handle important personal matters the right way, and get access to the support and resources needed to create a better situation.

Right now, the biggest barriers are basic needs like safe housing, transportation, everyday expenses, and getting connected with the right resources.

This is a request for a hand up during a challenging season. Any donation, prayer, encouragement, or share would mean so much and could make a real difference.