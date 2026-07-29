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Help a local Ocala family with transportation

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$695 USD

Fundraiser created byJeri Livingston

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kathryn Wirthlin

Help a local Ocala family with transportation

The Wirthlin Family, a family of six in Ocklawaha, is in dire need of a suitable vehicle. They have been reduced to one small vehicle that can only fit four people. They have been unable to attend Mass as a family for nearly six months.


The Wirthlin Family is a devout Catholic family who have had some financial struggles since COVID. Due to vaccine requirements, Bryan was unable to finish nursing school at the time (he recently has gotten a job as a phlebotomist in Lady Lake and has returned to nursing school).


Additionally, this year has been a difficult one. Their fourth child, a daughter named Piper, was born three weeks early after some pregnancy complications and more than one hospital stay.


Then a month later, their 4-year-old son, Noah, was playing at the playground on his birthday and broke his arm. The break was severe and he had to have surgery. Then after the surgery his care was mismanaged, he suffered an untreated bone infection (though his parents desperately tried to get it addressed), and multiple hospital stays.


This year has been one of trials.


Now, living in Ocklawaha at least 20-30 minutes from most essential places, they are constantly worried about transportation. Their main driver, a mini van, broke down and is totaled. They do have another small sedan but have not been able to travel anywhere as a family since November 2025. They have been unable to attend Mass as a family for many months.


While this suffering is temporary, I hope that our community can help alleviate it sooner and bring peace of mind to this faithful Catholic family.


Despite their circumstances, they are committed to their faith, even though it is being tested, and they have been praying to God to help them. Perhaps you could be an answer to their prayer!


Your support is a direct answer to this family's prayers and a tangible reminder that they are not alone in this fight.




And the king will say to them in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’

Matthew 25:40

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