Help a Local Mom and Daughters

I’m reaching out on behalf of a local family who is going through an incredibly painful and challenging chapter in their lives.

My daughter’s best friend recently experienced a traumatic situation at home. She showed incredible courage by speaking up, and because of that bravery, the person responsible is now in jail. This has left her and her mom facing sudden emotional and financial hardships.

Her mom is doing everything she can to keep life stable—working long hours with Uber Eats and DoorDash.

We’re hoping to raise funds to help ease the burden during this transition.

If you’re unable to give, please do so and consider sharing this page or keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers. Every bit of support—financial or otherwise—means more than words can express.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and prayers. God bless.



