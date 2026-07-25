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Help a Lifelong Coach Fight Stage 4 Cancer

Goal$120,000 USD
Raised$9,640 USD

Fundraiser created byRita Asam

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tammy Asam

Help a Lifelong Coach Fight Stage 4 Cancer

My mom has spent her entire life showing up for others.

For decades, she worked as a gymnastics coach in city programs serving low-income neighborhoods—giving kids a safe place to grow, build confidence, and feel seen. She didn’t do it for recognition or money. She did it because she cared.

Even when she was battling breast cancer 20 years ago, she never missed a single day of work.

In 2008, she opened her own gym and poured everything she had into it. She didn’t take vacations. She didn’t slow down. She gave everything to her students and her community.

Then the pandemic hit.

Like so many small business owners, she was forced to close—but still had to pay rent and expenses. It took everything from her financially, and she never fully recovered.

Now, she’s facing the hardest fight of her life.

She has been diagnosed with Stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer, and it has metastasized throughout her body. There is even a tumor on her skull—about the size of a golf ball—that has caused constant headaches, mobility challenges, and blindness in her left eye. She is now considered disabled.

We’ve been told her condition is terminal.

Some of the standard treatment options were so aggressive that they could do more harm than good. We were running out of hope.

But we found something we didn’t expect—an alternative treatment program that is showing promising, encouraging results for cases like hers.

For the first time in a while, we have hope.

The challenge is that this treatment is not covered by insurance, and it’s located four hours away from home. Because of her condition, she cannot travel alone—I will be going with her as her full-time caregiver.

Here’s what the next year looks like financially:

  1. Treatment and medications: $100,000
  2. Monthly travel (gas, lodging, food for both of us): ~$12,000/month
  3. Specialized blood work sent to Europe: $4,000/year
  4. Standard lab work: $3,600/year

This brings the total cost to well over what we can manage on our own.

We are asking for help to give her a real chance.

If you know my mom, you know she is not someone who asks for anything. She’s the one who gives—to her students, her community, and everyone around her. She has spent her life lifting others up.

Now we are asking, humbly, for support to lift her up in return.

Every donation—no matter the amount—helps us get one step closer to continuing her treatment and giving her more time, more comfort, and more hope.

If you’re not able to give, sharing this page would mean everything to us and we believe in the power of prayer so your prayers would be appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read her story, and for being part of this fight with us.


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