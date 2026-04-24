Help a kind hearted woman with funeral expenses

My dear best friend has passed unexpectedly and her only daughter needs emergency help to pay for the services. Sherry was the type of person that gave her last to anyone in need.She laughed and loved unconditionally .She had a few health issues but when she was in hospital from a fall they found cancer throughout her after some surgery she was sent to rehabilitation and only the Lord above knows it was only days and she was needed back home. Her sweet daughter while living and struggling already is not in a good financial state to pay for burial expenses. I'm just wanting to do what I can for my dear friends burial. She brought joy to alot of people who was blessed to meet her . She would care for anyone who needed care, no question asked . I'm asking for help so that my friend can be at rest and her daughter can find some peace with knowing her mother is at rest . I thank y'all for this website and may God Bless the whole system and all who are involved . Thank you from my heart.