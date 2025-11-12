Help a Kenyan furniture maker buy materials

Hello , my name is Evans .I am a furniture maker from Tharaka Nithi, Kenya .I build sofas, beds, dinning tables, chairs, and cabinets for families in my community. I have the skills, the tools, and customers waiting. But right now I am stuck because I don't have money to buy raw materials like timber, foam, fabric, nails, and varnish. I am raising KES 100,000 to buy materials. With this support I will be able to:

Buy materials to complete 8-10 pieces of furniture Pay 2 workers who depend on me Provide for my family

Every shilling will go directly to materials. I promise to post photos and videos so you can see how your kindness is helping me work again. In Kenya, a small amount can make a big difference. Thankyou for believing in an hardworking Artisan. God bless you.

With gratitude,

Evans

Tharaka Nithi, Kenya