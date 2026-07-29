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Help a Human Rights Activist Rebuild Her Life Thro

GoalKES 500,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created bySesilia Salleko

Help a Human Rights Activist Rebuild Her Life Thro

Help Me Build a Small Fruit and Juice Business and Support My Child

My name is Sesilia. I am a Tanzanian human rights activist who has dedicated herself to speaking out for justice, democracy, and the rights of ordinary citizens. Because of my activism and concerns for my safety, I was forced to leave my home and start a new life away from my community and support network.

Although I remain committed to advocating peacefully for my country and its people, I also need a way to support myself and my child with dignity. My goal is not to depend on donations forever. Instead, I want to build a sustainable source of income through honest work.

I am seeking support to start a small fruit and fresh juice business. The funds raised will help me purchase a refrigerator, juice-making equipment, initial fruit stock, packaging materials, and other basic items needed to launch the business.

This business will allow me to provide food, education, and other essential needs for my child while helping me become financially independent. It will also give me stability as I continue rebuilding our lives in safety.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will bring us one step closer to independence and hope. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean a great deal to us.

Thank you for your kindness, solidarity, and support.

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