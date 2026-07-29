Help a Homeless Mother of 5 Rebuild

My name is Infant, and I am a single mother of five children. We are currently homeless and have lost almost everything we owned, including our clothes, shoes, furniture, and transportation. I recently got a new job and am waiting for my background check to clear so I can receive my start date and begin rebuilding our lives.

Right now, we are struggling to meet basic needs. Without a vehicle, it is difficult to get to appointments, take care of my children, and prepare for work. We need help with shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and other essentials while I wait to start working.

I never imagined having to ask for help, but I am doing everything I can for my children. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us stay safe and move toward stable housing and a fresh start. If you cannot donate, please share our story. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.



