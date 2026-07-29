Help A Homeless Mother And Daughter

A close friend of mine and her teenage daughter are currently experiencing homelessness and have been living in their car while she continues working and trying to keep life as normal as possible for her child.





When I last spoke with her in early May, I knew she was staying in a motel, but I did not realize it was only temporary housing through a short-term community program. Since then, she has quietly been struggling to survive day by day, using gas stations to wash up and use the restroom, trying to get rest in parking lots, and still making sure her daughter gets to school each day.





Her daughter is in the 9th grade and, like many teenagers, occasionally spends weekends with friends, but her mother has been facing this situation largely alone and in silence out of embarrassment and fear of humiliating her child.





One of the biggest obstacles has been finding stable housing due to a previous eviction and damaged credit, making many rental applications nearly impossible despite her being employed and actively trying.





Right now, several of us have come together to place them in a hotel for a few nights so they can safely shower, sleep, and regroup. We are hoping to raise $5,000 to help with:

• A security deposit

• Moving expenses

• Temporary hotel costs

• Basic necessities while stable housing is secured





I am keeping her identity private to protect both her and her daughter during this difficult time.





If you can give, thank you. If you cannot, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping this mother and daughter in your prayers.