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Help a Hardworking Teen Get Back on the Road!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShannon Carter

Help a Hardworking Teen Get Back on the Road!

There comes a point where you have to admit you can’t do everything on your own.

We’re a family that’s always believed in working hard, budgeting carefully, and figuring things out. Asking for help isn’t something that comes naturally to us, but we’re hoping that by sharing our story, others might be willing to help us through an unexpected challenge.

2 years ago, we purchased a used vehicle for our daughter. We invested $10,000 after being assured it was a dependable, low-mileage car that would safely get her to school, work, and everywhere life is taking her.

Unfortunately, it has been anything but dependable.

After multiple repairs, we’ve now learned the engine has failed. The cost to replace it is nearly $9,000—almost as much as the car itself. At this point, we’re faced with an impossible decision: replace the engine or somehow find another reliable vehicle.

Our daughter is a hardworking high school senior with big dreams. She balances school, works to save for her future, and is preparing for college next year. Reliable transportation isn’t a luxury for her—it’s what allows her to get to work, attend school, and continue building the future she’s worked so hard for.

Like many families, we’ve experienced unexpected financial hardships over the past several years. Medical challenges and the expenses that came with them have stretched our resources much further than we ever expected. While we’ve done everything we can to keep moving forward, this unexpected vehicle expense is simply more than we can manage on our own.

Our hope is to raise enough to purchase a safe, reliable vehicle so she can continue working, finish her senior year with confidence, and begin college without the added stress of unreliable transportation. Any funds beyond that will be set aside to help with her first year of college expenses, giving her the best possible start as she takes this next step toward her future.

Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, please know how deeply grateful we are.

Every act of kindness—big or small—moves us one step closer to helping a determined young woman continue chasing her dreams.

Thank you for believing in the power of community and for helping invest in someone’s future.


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