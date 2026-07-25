Help a Hardworking Son Achieve a Lifelong Dream

Hello everyone,

My name is Mohamed, and I am 34 years old. After losing my father, I became the sole provider and caretaker for my beloved mother, who is currently managing an illness. To ensure she gets the care she needs and to cover our daily life, I work two jobs, pouring all my time and energy into making ends meet.

Together, my dual incomes amount to less than $600 a month. This modest amount is instantly stretched thin, as it has to cover our monthly apartment rent, daily meals, and my mother’s ongoing medical expenses and treatments.

Despite the heavy financial responsibilities, I have kept a personal dream alive: joining a sports club. For me, this isn’t just about recreation—it’s about finding a healthy outlet, improving my well-being, and having a space to recharge so I can keep standing strong for my family. Unfortunately, with my current salary, saving for this is simply impossible.

The total cost to join the club, including the down payment and the first year's installments, is $5,000. I am reaching out to this kind community to help me cover this initial amount. Once I get through this first year, I am fully committed to managing and paying the remaining installments on my own.

Any support you can provide—whether through a donation or simply by sharing my story—would mean the world to me and my mother. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

With gratitude, Mohamed