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Help a Hardworking Single Mom of Five Rebuild Our

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBenjii Jamison

Help a Hardworking Single Mom of Five Rebuild Our

Hi, asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

Not long ago, I made the difficult decision to leave an emotionally abusive relationship to protect myself and my children. We moved to Texas to start over and build a life filled with peace, stability, and hope. It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was the right one.

Starting over has also meant starting completely from scratch. We have no family nearby, no close friends to lean on, and no local support system. Everything we’ve accomplished has come from taking one step at a time and refusing to give up.

I work full-time on the night shift to provide for my five children. I work hard every day because I want my kids to see that no matter how difficult life becomes, you keep moving forward. Even with a full-time job, the cost of rent, childcare, utilities, transportation, and other basic necessities has become overwhelming. I’ve cut back wherever I can and sought assistance through available programs, but I’m still struggling to catch up on essential bills.

Creating this fundraiser is truly a last resort. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward keeping a roof over our heads, paying essential household bills, and helping me continue working so I can provide for my children while we get back on our feet.

If you’re not in a position to donate, sharing our story would mean just as much. Every share, prayer, kind word, and act of generosity brings us one step closer to the stable future I’ve been working so hard to build for my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness gives my children and me hope that brighter days are ahead, and for that, we are truly grateful.


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