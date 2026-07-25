Help a Hardworking Mom of 3 Secure a Safe New Home

We are raising urgent funds to help Samantha—a devoted young mother of three and the sole caregiver for her own mother—secure a safe, permanent home for her family.

Samantha is an incredibly hard worker who provides entirely for her family of five by cleaning local Airbnbs. While she earns enough to easily maintain a household budget, she has recently fallen on hard times through absolutely no fault of her own. After her husband left, she moved her family in with a roommate to keep costs down. Tragically, she was unaware that this person was already facing eviction, leaving Samantha and her family displaced and forced to find a new place immediately.

Samantha has no savings left to cover the massive upfront costs of moving. She has a steady income and a strong work ethic, but she is trapped by the immediate hurdle of lump-sum fees.





How Your Donation Helps

Every dollar raised will go directly toward the upfront costs required to get Samantha's family into a lease.

First month's rent Security deposit Utility connection deposits

Our target is $3,500 to $4,000 to completely clear this barrier. Once she is through the front door, her steady work will allow her to handle the monthly expenses completely on her own.

Please consider donating to help this beautiful family get the fresh, stable start they deserve. If you cannot give financially, please keep Samantha's family in your prayers and share this page with your community. Thank you, and God bless!