Help a Hardworking Mom Keep a Roof Over Her Kids

Help Me Keep a Safe Home for My Children

I never imagined I would be in this position. I work hard every day to provide for my children, but due to not receiving my full paycheck from work, my family is now facing the very real possibility of losing our home.

Like many families, we live paycheck to paycheck. When my expected income didn’t arrive in full, I quickly fell behind on rent and other essential bills. I’ve been doing everything I can to resolve the payroll issue with my employer, but the delay has created an emergency that I can’t overcome on my own.

I’m not asking for a handout—I’m asking for a helping hand during a difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward keeping a roof over our heads, paying rent, utilities, and providing basic necessities for my children while I work to get this situation resolved.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support gives my children and me hope during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

With gratitude,

A grateful mom