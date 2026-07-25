Help a Hardworking Family Build a Home

Hello, my name is Joel Lezcano. I am 44 years old and have worked since I was 16 years old. Over the years I have worked in fast food, warehouses, hospitals, trucking, commercial fishing in Alaska, and now as a miner at a gold mine. Hard work has always been part of who I am.

For most of my life, I dreamed of having a wife, children, and a place to call home. God blessed me with meeting my wife in the Philippines and starting the family I had always hoped for.

Together we purchased a 3,000 sqm property where we hope to build our family home and raise our children.

This fundraiser is not for living expenses. My wife and I will work and support ourselves. The funds raised will go directly toward building our home and future.

I am only asking for part of what is needed and will work to provide the rest myself. Asking for help is difficult, but my dream of bringing my family together is greater than my pride. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. God bless you and your family.



