Help a Dad & His family get back on their feet









My name is Dustin, A proud dad of four wonderful children — three beautiful daughters and one incredible son. I’m writing this with humility and faith, asking for your help as our family fights to overcome a very difficult season.

A few years ago, our world centered around my son’s battle with cancer. By God’s grace, he defeated it twice. He is a warrior and is now cancer-free, but the emotional and financial toll of those battles has left us in a deep hole. The trauma of watching my little boy suffer has stayed with me — I now deal with significant mental health challenges and PTSD that limit what I can do. Because of my health, I’m restricted to DoorDash runs and odd jobs. I work as much as my body allows every single day to provide for my family.

Right now we are living on just one income. My fiancée is actively searching for work so we can balance things out and start catching up, but we’ve fallen far behind. We’re struggling with rent, mounting bills, keeping food on the table, and making sure the kids have the basic things they need — clothes, hygiene items, and school supplies. Every week is a battle just to stay afloat.

We are hard-working, faithful people who hate asking for help, but we’ve exhausted every option and truly need a hand up to get back on our feet. The money we raise will go directly toward catching up on rent, paying down urgent bills, buying groceries, and giving us a little breathing room to stabilize. Our goal is simple: to become stable enough to provide a secure home for our children and move forward with hope instead of constant worry.

I am a man of strong faith and prayer. I believe God works through good people, and I’m trusting that this message will reach the hearts of those who are able to help — whether it’s a donation of any size, sharing our story, or lifting us up in prayer. No gift is too small. Every dollar brings us one step closer to stability and peace.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. From our family to yours — may God bless you abundantly for any kindness you show us.

With gratitude and faith,



