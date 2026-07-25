Help a Hardworking Dad Facing Blindness.

I've worked hard since the age of 14. One job, sometimes 2 full time jobs at once. Whatever it's taken to make it, I've done it. I'd pick up side jobs on my days off etc. One morning, in 2023, I woke up to a lot of floaties and a small area of static within my vision. Went to work that day and made an appointment to my eye place where I get contacts from. They did a scan and found that my optic nerve was swollen and bleeding slightly.





They asked me questions about diabetes, and my blood pressure.. Then suggested I make an appointment to a specialists. Upon arrival to the specialists, they checked my blood pressure, and found that it was 200/140 and refused to treat me anymore until I went to the emergency room immediately. Which we did. Long story short, they got me on a bp med and a medication for anxiety telling me to get into my regular doctor for testing. The static cleared after about 3 days, but was replaced with a grey area in my peripheral vision...

I went to another specialist at the recommendation by the other eye specialist and they discovered I was born with something called Optic Nerve Hypoplasia which means my central nervous system isn't as developed as it is in a normal person.Typically this condition doesn't show signs until someone is in their 60+ years, but due to my high Bp for so long, it basically fast tracked it. My blood supply to my eyes isn't enough to fully supply them. The doctor said that I had a 50% chance of another ocular stroke in my left eye and also my right eye. No, there's no cure and reversing the damage, and that It will get worse with time.

Fast forward to a year later, one morning I woke up to numbness around my right eye area and my bp back up. Shortly after I developed a larger spot of static than the first time. Off to the specialist we went. He tells me I had 2 strokes in my right and another in my left eye, and that I was lucky my eyes took a hit and not my brain.... We saw my doctor that day as well, and he put me on a better bp med.

so, the damage is permanent, I have about 60% total vision loss, maybe a little more. Here's what happens to me, so that you have a better understanding. What's good in my right eye, is bad in my left eyes, and vice versa, so for instance, I will be looking at the counter for ketchup.....I will see everything around it, but no matter how hard I look, I won't see it, even looking straight at it. Or say, you're standing in front of me, depending on which eye is the dominant one, i will see your left eye, nose to chin, but the rest of you is just a grey figure or blocked by bright lighting behind you. Now, under good lighting conditions I can still see well enough to do my daily tasks such as workin chicken houses, and chasing a 2 year old around, but often times, I lose him in the house. He's always where he should be, but if he doesn't say anything when I call his name, I freak out lol.We both work, but due to breaking my back in 2015 my abilities are limited, and now, with my vision leaving me, It's absolutely impossible to take on side work, or vehicle details for when we needed extra or if we wanted to take a day trip and that eats me up that I can't work more.





The reason for this fund raiser is so that I can purchase a pair of the Smart glasses that can read and send text with voice, they will help me identify things in front of me, along with many other things in my every day life. The rest is because we need 4 new tires and brakes on our only vehicle, so that my wife don't have to stress this since I am unable to make the extra. I'm a humble man, worked hard all my life, just to be knocked down knowing you as a man could have already made this happen. I don't ask for help, we budget and plan ahead with our money, but then life happens. Thanks to anyone who has read this far, I appreciate your time with it, if you can help, that's amazing, if you can't you're still amazing.