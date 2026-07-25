Help a Hardworking 19-Year-Old Keep His plac & dog

Hi everyone,I’m raising this for a 19-year-old young man who has been doing everything right — working full-time, paying his own rent, and taking care of himself and his best friend, a 3-year-old German Shepherd.A few weeks ago his hours were suddenly cut to only two days a week. He has been applying everywhere, but nothing has come through yet. To make last month’s rent he had to take out a $300 title loan. Now the company has repossessed his title, and he needs $700 just to get it back plus another $400 to pay the loan off completely.He has three more months of the slow/off season before his hours go back to 40–50 a week. Right now he can’t even afford groceries, and he’s days away from losing his apartment and becoming homeless — with nowhere and no one to turn to. He grew up in the foster system, was adopted, and his foster parents now have dementia, so there is no family support available.Every dollar will go straight toward:Getting his title back and paying off the loan

Catching up on rent so he doesn’t lose his apartment

Food for him and his dog while he keeps job-hunting





He’s a good kid who has been independent and responsible. He just needs a temporary bridge until his hours return. Any help, share, or kind word means the world right now.Thank you so much for reading and for any support you can give.







