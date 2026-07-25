Help a gulf war veteran

Help a Navy Gulf War Veteran Keep a Roof Over His Head

My name is Chris. I am a 56-year-old U.S. Navy and Gulf War veteran, and I never imagined I would be asking for help like this.

I served my country with pride, and I have always tried to face life’s challenges on my own. Today, however, I find myself in a situation I can’t overcome without the kindness of others.

I recently lost my food stamp benefits, making it difficult to afford even the basic necessities like groceries. On top of that, I am now at serious risk of losing my housing voucher. If that happens, I could lose my home and have nowhere to go.

The thought of becoming homeless is overwhelming. After serving my country, it is heartbreaking to face the possibility of not having a safe place to sleep or enough food to eat.

I am asking for your help during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward keeping a roof over my head, putting food on the table, and helping me get through this crisis while I work toward stability. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I know there are compassionate people who understand that sometimes even those who have served their country need a helping hand.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your generosity, your prayers, and your support. Your kindness gives me hope that I can get through this and rebuild my future.

With sincere gratitude,

Chris

U.S. Navy Gulf War Veteran



