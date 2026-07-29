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HELP A GREIVING FAMILY REBUILD AFTER TRAGIC LOSS

Goal$11,000 USD

Fundraiser created byKiara Pace

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kiara Pace

HELP A GREIVING FAMILY REBUILD AFTER TRAGIC LOSS

Help a Grieving Family Rebuild After the Tragic Loss of William

Dear Friends, Family, and Community Members,

My name is kiara and i am the mother of williams two children It is with heavy hearts that we reach out to ask for support during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced.

Our beloved father, William, was taken from us in a violent and tragic manner. His loss has left an immeasurable void in our lives, and our family is struggling to cope with the emotional devastation that comes with losing someone we loved so deeply.

As we grieve this heartbreaking loss, we are also facing an urgent housing crisis. Due to our current circumstances, our family must relocate and secure a new place to live. The financial burden of moving, paying security deposits, covering housing costs, and meeting basic living expenses has become overwhelming during this already painful time. That is where this funding goal will be going towards

We are hoping to raise at least $11,000 to help our family transition into a safe and stable home and cover the expenses associated with this unexpected hardship. We understand that times are difficult for many people, but any amount you can give will make a meaningful difference. It will go to help williams family he left behind which is the mother of his children and his 2 children for moving expenses and to get the childrens life back on track No donation is too small, and every act of kindness helps bring us one step closer to stability.

If you are unable to contribute financially, we would be incredibly grateful if you could share our fundraiser with others. Your prayers, support, and encouragement are equally appreciated as we navigate this difficult journey.

Our family is doing everything we can to move forward while honoring William's memory. We are thankful for the compassion and generosity of our community during this time of sorrow.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, your prayers, and your kindness.

With sincere gratitude,

The Family of William

"In our darkest moments, the kindness of others becomes a light that guides us forward."

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