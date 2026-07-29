Help a great person..

We are a group of friends from work coming together to support a wonderful single mother who is facing an incredibly tough time. Recently, she lost her only vehicle after being hit by a drunk driver. Now, she has no way to get her children to doctor appointments, back and forth to school, or even manage daily essentials. This sudden loss has left her struggling to keep up with the demands of work and family, and it’s put her job and her children’s well-being at risk.





Having a car is not just about transportation for her—it’s about survival. Without a vehicle, she has no way to get to work, provide food for her family, pay bills, or maintain any sense of stability. The impact of this loss is overwhelming, and without help, she could lose everything she’s worked so hard for. We know how much she cares for her children and how hard she works to give them a good life, and we want to do everything we can to help her get back on her feet.





We are reaching out to our community with a heartfelt ask for support. Any donation, big or small, would make a world of difference. Your generosity would not only help her get a car, but also restore her peace of mind and lift her spirit during this difficult time. Thank you in advance for your kindness and for helping us give our friend and her children hope for a brighter future.