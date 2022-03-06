Help a Good Samaritan Get Peace & Faith to Rebuild

In Kansas City recently he survived a horrific near death attack while only trying to defuse an already tense situation from turning into a deadly one for some fellow americans. For a kind act of faith and selflessness he was brutally beaten without mercy. Rewarded with his good deed by suffering severe injuries including severe inflammation of his spinal cord, resulting in memory loss and cognitive defects. Extreme blunt force eye trauma nearly left him permanently blind. After kicking him in a frenzy of fury, they left him unconscious and bleeding heavily in the cold and dark street for hours before he thankfully woke up and was able to get to an emergency room. While the physical and emotional recovery is an uphill battle, a devine door has opened for his future. A loving single parent & life long friend has generously offered him a full-time job with housing in Utah . They are a single parent who could use his assistance with a loved ones estate among other things, a WIN - WIN for them all. This is the fresh start the holy spirit, the lord , and he wants and deserves for his selfless act when he thought others needed him.





Lets get him the fuel and travel money he needs to leave the state of MISERY (MISSOURi) with his doggo and send him traveling forward to Utah where his path and future can be positively pressed forward at full speed and without risk.





He is ready to go and needs no delay. As soon as he has just enough to get to Utah, he is leaving. No matter what.





Thanks for you donation. We need more people to stand up to all these bullies who dont think there are any rules or consequences when you use freedom to act like a deliquent.