Help a good Christian woman fix her car

Hello, my name is Melissa. I've been married for 15 years and we have 3 children, one of whom is special needs. I work a full time and a.part time job to take care of my family. We go to church when we can. A couple of years ago, my husband had a heart attack and the pumping power of his heart has gone down. He would still be working if not for that, so Ifeel that I need to take care of him like he did for me! What I need is to pay for my car repair where I ran into a ditch avouding an animal and the mechanic fixed it before the insurance guy looked at it, so they will only reimburse me after I pay for it. I'm a hardworking Christian woman, wife and mother. I would extremely appreciate any help I would receive. Thank you in advance!