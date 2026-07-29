Help a God Honoring Family Establish Our Farm

After much prayer and contemplation the time as come to reach out to others for help. My family is establishing an entirely muscle power small farm to provide our local community with wholesome, local, affordable food and textiles they can feel good about. We feel God is calling us to this work and we have been undertaking it with joyous hearts. We purchased our dream property in December of 2025 and have been slowly fixing the nearly 40 years of neglect done by previous owners.





Your contribution would go directly towards barn repairs, paddock infrastructure, and the adoption fees for a team of draft horses as we intend to work the land without the aid of heavy machines in order to make sure we can stay competitive regardless of oil and gas prices. Our local church is helping us where they can with physical labor, but funds are tight and we've hit the wall of how far we can go without an initial infrastructure investment.





Thank you for even considering helping us serve God and our Community, bless you for your generosity.