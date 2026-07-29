Help a girl leave harm behind in a running truck

After two years of fighting to find any possible solution to fix my truck and then my life I haven’t been able to find a way. I tried to learn new skills to deploy to earn money to repair my truck and despite my best efforts to get certified if you don’t have money you don’t have a chance. I lost my friends & my family when I needed them most. My whole life was stripped away by my falling for a narcissist & fraud. I have done everything possible to get free of this abuse and constant isolation with no solution yet. I really need help so I can live without food be taken away or shower supplies/all soap and toliet paper taken because I refuse to have my body used. This is humiliating to share. Please help me or consider me next time you help someone. Fix my truck and I can leave to fix my life. Anything helps.