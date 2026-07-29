Help a girl fix her ipad

I was at my friends house when my elbow struck my world. My family. My everything. My iPad. the screen is now blank with very few pixels of light. My baby has been struck and I am not asking of you to donate more than necessary, but to donate what you think is would help. On this iPad I do my schoolwork, message my loved ones, and of course watch some shows. But that is not all that my baby is capable of. i have not lived with it long enough to know all she is worth, so im asking you to help me discover my baby’s true self. Thank you for your help!